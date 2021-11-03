 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Stardander Revenant update for 3 November 2021

Update 0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7653045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update doesn't change the game content, but it adds a lot of UI improvements and quality of life changes based on player feedback. This includes:

  • A better save system
  • Dialogue boxes that no longer cover faces
  • Spells are now learned every class instead of every other class - giving you more access to all the cool spells.
  • A new (more readable) font
  • A setting for window opacity (to make text easier to read)
  • A skip button (you can still hold space or A on a gamepad to skip)
  • Improvements to gamepad/keyboard controls

We're hard at work on Stardander School for Witches, and have been using what we've learned from Stardander Revenant to make changes to both games! I hope you enjoy, and let us know if you have any suggestions!

Changed files in this update

Stardander Revenant Content Depot 1779841
  • Loading history…
Stardander Revenant Windows Depot 1779842
  • Loading history…
Stardander Revenant Linux Depot 1779843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.