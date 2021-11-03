Update 0.3.6

This update doesn't change the game content, but it adds a lot of UI improvements and quality of life changes based on player feedback. This includes:
- A better save system
- Dialogue boxes that no longer cover faces
- Spells are now learned every class instead of every other class - giving you more access to all the cool spells.
- A new (more readable) font
- A setting for window opacity (to make text easier to read)
- A skip button (you can still hold space or A on a gamepad to skip)
- Improvements to gamepad/keyboard controls
We're hard at work on Stardander School for Witches, and have been using what we've learned from Stardander Revenant to make changes to both games! I hope you enjoy, and let us know if you have any suggestions!
Changed files in this update