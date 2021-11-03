- Add: Support for the Metal graphics system on all Apple devices, improving graphics performance.
- Change: A reduction in the download size.
- Change: Improved A.I. opponent.
- Fix: A critical issue displaying the curved loss meters after the previous graphics update.
- Fix: An issue with some load/reload animations not displaying. This could give the impression that a unit was not firing.
- Fix: Invalid font selection on some buttons on some platforms.",
- Fix: Some projectile animations not displaying.
- Fix: Some screen layout issues.
- Fix: The in-game player message were sometimes cropped at the left edge of the screen.
Rebels & Redcoats update for 3 November 2021
Rebels & Redcoats - version 2.1.0 update
