Rebels & Redcoats update for 3 November 2021

Rebels & Redcoats - version 2.1.0 update

Build 7652920

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add: Support for the Metal graphics system on all Apple devices, improving graphics performance.
  • Change: A reduction in the download size.
  • Change: Improved A.I. opponent.
  • Fix: A critical issue displaying the curved loss meters after the previous graphics update.
  • Fix: An issue with some load/reload animations not displaying. This could give the impression that a unit was not firing.
  • Fix: Invalid font selection on some buttons on some platforms.",
  • Fix: Some projectile animations not displaying.
  • Fix: Some screen layout issues.
  • Fix: The in-game player message were sometimes cropped at the left edge of the screen.

