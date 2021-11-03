 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 3 November 2021

Bug Fix System Save And Game Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 7652457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that caused the compass to find Moreira's hut even where it wasn't.
  • Added the horse to the compass, now she can find wild horses across the map, but only indigenous horses can be tamed.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game's 2D music to be 3D coming out of a specific location on the map.
  • New icon for hay seed, now it's easier to find when it's time to exchange with indigenous people.
  • Oclusion compilation which is causing display error in some objects inside Indian hut.
  • Now enemies have more difficulty destroying objects inside houses, but it can still happen when you don't have other building items with higher destruction priority.
  • Now the game has a new Tutorial panel, to make life easier for the player, the tutorials can be infinitely revised.
  • Some keys have been changed to be more similar with other games.
  • Now to skip the story in story mode, just click [ P ]
  • Error that left the mouse cursor exposed in the Riacho Scene, and in the Indigenous Scene.
  • Error that repeated the player's speech when pausing the game in the Riacho Scene and the Indigenous scene.

**

Big mistake:

**

  • Fixed Record error in save system: When creating a new map with similar name Windows Replaces the previous save with the new one, thus causing a data inconsistency and corrupting the save.

Changed files in this update

Sacrifice of The Spirit Content Depot 1548431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.