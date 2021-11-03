Bug Fix System Save And Game Improvements!

- Fixed bug that caused the compass to find Moreira's hut even where it wasn't.
- Added the horse to the compass, now she can find wild horses across the map, but only indigenous horses can be tamed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game's 2D music to be 3D coming out of a specific location on the map.
- New icon for hay seed, now it's easier to find when it's time to exchange with indigenous people.
- Oclusion compilation which is causing display error in some objects inside Indian hut.
- Now enemies have more difficulty destroying objects inside houses, but it can still happen when you don't have other building items with higher destruction priority.
- Now the game has a new Tutorial panel, to make life easier for the player, the tutorials can be infinitely revised.
- Some keys have been changed to be more similar with other games.
- Now to skip the story in story mode, just click [ P ]
- Error that left the mouse cursor exposed in the Riacho Scene, and in the Indigenous Scene.
- Error that repeated the player's speech when pausing the game in the Riacho Scene and the Indigenous scene.
Big mistake:
**
- Fixed Record error in save system: When creating a new map with similar name Windows Replaces the previous save with the new one, thus causing a data inconsistency and corrupting the save.
