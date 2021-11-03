 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 3 November 2021

early access 1.3.1

early access 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Each boss now has their on music theme! Give them a listen!
  • Fixed many errors in the Brazilian Portuguese translation thanks to Foxmaiden!
  • Now a confirm popup appears when clicking the restart button to avoid misclicks.
  • Now the Holy Guild deck starts with a new trinket that increases maximum overload by 1.
  • Now the maximum spell mana is displayed next to the current spell mana.
  • Fixed a typo in the english translation of the Yellow Feathers trinket
  • Reduced the game's size by about 30MB. (The previous patch also reduced it by like 90MB!). This is thanks to using more suitable audio formats for the background music.

