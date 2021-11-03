- Each boss now has their on music theme! Give them a listen!
- Fixed many errors in the Brazilian Portuguese translation thanks to Foxmaiden!
- Now a confirm popup appears when clicking the restart button to avoid misclicks.
- Now the Holy Guild deck starts with a new trinket that increases maximum overload by 1.
- Now the maximum spell mana is displayed next to the current spell mana.
- Fixed a typo in the english translation of the Yellow Feathers trinket
- Reduced the game's size by about 30MB. (The previous patch also reduced it by like 90MB!). This is thanks to using more suitable audio formats for the background music.
Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 3 November 2021
early access 1.3.1
