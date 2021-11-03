 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 3 November 2021

small bugfixes and graphics quality settings

  • Graphics settings now applied in start-up, this might help some players who experience FPS issues in the menu.
  • The options menu now has graphics quality settings, for those experiencing low FPS.
  • Fixed a really stupid bug that caused tents not to appear on easy maps.

