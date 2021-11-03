Post Witch's Eve Update - 1.4.6

Hey guys.
Witch's Eve is over, but more festivities are just around the corner with the Frostfall Festival!
In the meantime here are the changes for this update:
NEW:
- Witch's Eve festivities removed
- Craftable bandages for tailors
- Game analytics to help us track gameplay stats and balance the game better (opt in/out)
- Player titles (Well, one player title right now. More unlockable titles coming soon)
IMPROVED:
- Quest zones notify the player when an advancement condition is updated now
- Balanced some potion recipes, specifically for splash potions
FIXED:
- Quest locations should be displaying properly on map now (Minus a few quests that haven't been set up yet)
- Ice cave water shouldn't light you on fire anymore
- Weapons should show the appropriate quality in shops now
- Various typos
- Various foliage issues
- Fixed some holes in the world
- Tall Dark Candle Stand now glows purple
- Fixed an issue with spirit anchors behaving strangely
- Erma no longer has an endless supply of cotton
- Seedmaker can appropriately yield Wild Farmlands Seeds now
