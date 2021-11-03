 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 3 November 2021

Post Witch's Eve Update - 1.4.6

Post Witch's Eve Update - 1.4.6
Build 7651962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys.

Witch's Eve is over, but more festivities are just around the corner with the Frostfall Festival!

In the meantime here are the changes for this update:

NEW:

  • Witch's Eve festivities removed
  • Craftable bandages for tailors
  • Game analytics to help us track gameplay stats and balance the game better (opt in/out)
  • Player titles (Well, one player title right now. More unlockable titles coming soon)

IMPROVED:

  • Quest zones notify the player when an advancement condition is updated now
  • Balanced some potion recipes, specifically for splash potions

FIXED:

  • Quest locations should be displaying properly on map now (Minus a few quests that haven't been set up yet)
  • Ice cave water shouldn't light you on fire anymore
  • Weapons should show the appropriate quality in shops now
  • Various typos
  • Various foliage issues
  • Fixed some holes in the world
  • Tall Dark Candle Stand now glows purple
  • Fixed an issue with spirit anchors behaving strangely
  • Erma no longer has an endless supply of cotton
  • Seedmaker can appropriately yield Wild Farmlands Seeds now

