Coronation update for 3 November 2021

Patch v0.8.2

Patch v0.8.2 · Build 7651940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Changes:

  • Mercenaries HP changed from 500 to 1000, Villagers HP changed from 300 to 100. Villager cost decreased from 1000 gold coins to 300.
  • Ability to purchase Max population (up to 50+ total max population at Emperor Rank) is available again. Be careful, if you die, you lose your purchased population too.
  • If you die, you will now spawn with a building hammer, axe and pickaxe.
  • Nerfed Zombies' equipment from crossbows to axes and sickles.
  • The number of zombies spawned is the same as your current population, divided by the number of towns owned.
  • Low-ranked players (up to Noble rank) will receive 90% Protection from all forms of damage.
  • You can now sell items as long as you're interacting with the Merchant.
  • Increased damage gain per dexterity point from 0.1 to 0.3.
  • Made HP bars thinner as they were blocking some vision when massed together.
  • Mouse cursor will automatically appear on death for easy respawning.
  • Increased Wood HP from 1000 to 2000 and Stone HP from 3000 to 4000.
  • AI will now maintain more distance from each other during combat.

Bugs Hopefully Fixed:

  • Character not appearing during Character Creation.
  • Server freezes when a player is joining the server.
  • No footsteps sounds when holding a 2h sword or crossbow.
  • Fire lightings not functioning.
  • AI not equipping gun when having a crossbow present.
  • Melee/Ranged Trainee not switching jobs properly.
  • Unable to interact with anything after training.
  • Matchlock dealing ranged damage as melee.
  • Using wrong names when conquering Towns.
  • Diplomacy portraits not showing when player is not nearby each other.
  • Wood structures not appearing to be destroyed even if they were.
  • AI moving slowly even with full hunger and energy.
  • Towns not loading properly.
  • Heavy lagging occurs when using F10 command for Mealtime.
  • Mouse cursor disappearing when someone attacks your buildings.

Server and but not save data will be wiped.

