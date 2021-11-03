Patch v0.8.2

New Features and Changes:
- Mercenaries HP changed from 500 to 1000, Villagers HP changed from 300 to 100. Villager cost decreased from 1000 gold coins to 300.
- Ability to purchase Max population (up to 50+ total max population at Emperor Rank) is available again. Be careful, if you die, you lose your purchased population too.
- If you die, you will now spawn with a building hammer, axe and pickaxe.
- Nerfed Zombies' equipment from crossbows to axes and sickles.
- The number of zombies spawned is the same as your current population, divided by the number of towns owned.
- Low-ranked players (up to Noble rank) will receive 90% Protection from all forms of damage.
- You can now sell items as long as you're interacting with the Merchant.
- Increased damage gain per dexterity point from 0.1 to 0.3.
- Made HP bars thinner as they were blocking some vision when massed together.
- Mouse cursor will automatically appear on death for easy respawning.
- Increased Wood HP from 1000 to 2000 and Stone HP from 3000 to 4000.
- AI will now maintain more distance from each other during combat.
Bugs Hopefully Fixed:
- Character not appearing during Character Creation.
- Server freezes when a player is joining the server.
- No footsteps sounds when holding a 2h sword or crossbow.
- Fire lightings not functioning.
- AI not equipping gun when having a crossbow present.
- Melee/Ranged Trainee not switching jobs properly.
- Unable to interact with anything after training.
- Matchlock dealing ranged damage as melee.
- Using wrong names when conquering Towns.
- Diplomacy portraits not showing when player is not nearby each other.
- Wood structures not appearing to be destroyed even if they were.
- AI moving slowly even with full hunger and energy.
- Towns not loading properly.
- Heavy lagging occurs when using F10 command for Mealtime.
- Mouse cursor disappearing when someone attacks your buildings.
Server and but not save data will be wiped.
