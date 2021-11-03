 Skip to content

Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown update for 3 November 2021

Build 4.17.040 released

Build 7651930

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

Bugs
  • Fixed a bug where FX of special attacks appeared on monsters who were immune to them.
  • Fixed a bug where the party avatar didn't change when transitioning from overworld to town.
Features

  • Olaf's Outfitters in Skalsburg now buys items as well as sells them.

  • Updated attack notifications:

    • If damage is zero, instead of missing you are notified "Target takes no damage".
    • If the attack is resisted, you are notified "Target resists" instead of "no effect".
    • If immune to the given attack, you are notified "Target is immune".
    • Cleaned up display of notifications to avoid "blinky" effects with the text.

  • Adjusted damages for several one-handed maces up slightly.

  • Adjusted spawn clock to be longer on average to reduce random spawns.

  • Increased and added money drops for several monsters, particularly bosses.

  • Increased the power of traps on chests found after battle.

