Build 4.17.040 released

Changelist:
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where FX of special attacks appeared on monsters who were immune to them.
- Fixed a bug where the party avatar didn't change when transitioning from overworld to town.
Features
-
Olaf's Outfitters in Skalsburg now buys items as well as sells them.
-
Updated attack notifications:
- If damage is zero, instead of missing you are notified "Target takes no damage".
- If the attack is resisted, you are notified "Target resists" instead of "no effect".
- If immune to the given attack, you are notified "Target is immune".
- Cleaned up display of notifications to avoid "blinky" effects with the text.
-
Adjusted damages for several one-handed maces up slightly.
-
Adjusted spawn clock to be longer on average to reduce random spawns.
-
Increased and added money drops for several monsters, particularly bosses.
-
Increased the power of traps on chests found after battle.
Changed files in this update