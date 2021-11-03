Fixed a minor issue with the auto save system.
If you found a bug or have any improvement suggestions, please don't hesitate in sending a mail to aszudev@gmail.com, or writing in a review!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a minor issue with the auto save system.
If you found a bug or have any improvement suggestions, please don't hesitate in sending a mail to aszudev@gmail.com, or writing in a review!
Changed files in this update