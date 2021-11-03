 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Soul Climb update for 3 November 2021

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7651655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a minor issue with the auto save system.

If you found a bug or have any improvement suggestions, please don't hesitate in sending a mail to aszudev@gmail.com, or writing in a review!

Changed files in this update

Soul Climb Content Depot 1744461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.