 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Factory Town update for 4 November 2021

.206 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7651600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Owning a belt, rail, or pipe item will allow construction of that item, even if the research for it has not been completed
  • Improved display of Version and Discord buttons on home panel
  • Added new steps to Tutorial for teaching camera movement and underground pipe layer access
  • Fixed incorrect icon label for “Deliver to House” tasks
  • Added ability to specify Maximum Population Level in global rules
  • Set Maximum Population Level to 4 for Campaign 1
  • Fixed bug: After completing tutorial, the final tutorial confirmation would still appear on subsequent saves / reloads

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 860891
  • Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.