- Owning a belt, rail, or pipe item will allow construction of that item, even if the research for it has not been completed
- Improved display of Version and Discord buttons on home panel
- Added new steps to Tutorial for teaching camera movement and underground pipe layer access
- Fixed incorrect icon label for “Deliver to House” tasks
- Added ability to specify Maximum Population Level in global rules
- Set Maximum Population Level to 4 for Campaign 1
- Fixed bug: After completing tutorial, the final tutorial confirmation would still appear on subsequent saves / reloads
Factory Town update for 4 November 2021
.206 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
