- fixed that it was unable (until restart of the game) for clients to join a previous session if they just exit to menu and try to join
- fixed that if you get an invite when the game wasn't launched you couldn't join. Now joining will be performed after the start cutscene
- fixed that clients could see damage on opened chests
- number of enemies in portal 2 were slightly increased
- two webs that were just decorations in portal 2 now can be destroyed
- fixed the landscape in portal 3 that was a little bit "alive" due to LODs
Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 3 November 2021
Patch 1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update