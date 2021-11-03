 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 3 November 2021

Patch 1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed that it was unable (until restart of the game) for clients to join a previous session if they just exit to menu and try to join
  • fixed that if you get an invite when the game wasn't launched you couldn't join. Now joining will be performed after the start cutscene
  • fixed that clients could see damage on opened chests
  • number of enemies in portal 2 were slightly increased
  • two webs that were just decorations in portal 2 now can be destroyed
  • fixed the landscape in portal 3 that was a little bit "alive" due to LODs

