Build 14 Update - Railgun Minigame

- Implemented a new minigame for Deliasi platform, use a railgun to destroy a group of drones!
- Deliasi Platform is available for public testing in G.L.I.T.C.H. mode.
- Fixed an issue in which a player's name would stay in the lobby's colors blackboard when disconnected.
- Implemented a behaviour for the G.L.I.T.C.H.: it will disguise as another player and covertly stop at riddles/minigames in an attempt to catch the players unaware.
- Fixed the UI issue in which icons would appear too small in certain resolutions. If there's any icon type I missed, report back to me.
- Trials/minigames highlight icons would sometimes appear in the wrong position for a frame, fixed.
New Escape Room mode is being developed, can't set a date yet but the deadline target is this month.
