Bug Fixes and Interface Updates

This is a quick update to stomp a few bugs before Friday's main release...
Fixed Mouse/Joypad throttle control which would make the engine go full forward when trying to reverse.
MFD now shows the map correctly
HUD now anchors to the bottom of the screen correctly so it won't appear half way up the screen on resolutions higher than 1080p
Hopefully fixed a Unity challenge which would cause the graphics driver to crash when dealing with some textures. This would result in the game hanging visually but you would still be able to hear the boat driving etc.
Added the Quick Job menu which will now display a list of jobs whenever your enter into a docking area. You can't yet select the Quick Job - that's coming on Friday :)
Fixed the Quit button so that it actually quits the game now :)
Buttons on the boat dash board are now fully clickable in Non-VR mode so, if you wish, you can turn the hud elements off and simply click on the 3D buttons to control everything!
