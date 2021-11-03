 Skip to content

Exodus Borealis update for 3 November 2021

Patch Notes - 5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7651321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updates to invader pathfinding. There was an issue for a small subset of people where invaders would sometimes get stuck at the entrance, resulting in them enraging at sunrise. There is redone invader spawning system and improved invader pathfinding + anti stuck logic in place that should now prevent this issue. If you continue to have this issue, please reach out to me! Much thanks to those on Discord who helped me resolve this bug.
  • Several small tweaks and minor performance updates

Exodus Borealis Shared Depot 1528811
