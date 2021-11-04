changelog:
-corrected coal mine capacity to 720
-moved unloading platforms at the iron ore mine further apart. note: each freight type has to be dropped off at it's designated platform or it will be deleted upon impact
-adjusted lumber and beams platform hitbox sizes
-re-rail tool only works for rail splines
-re rail tool can not trigger car unloading anymore
-added re-rail tool for clients, when a car is selected it is dropped at the new location on the rail the player is looking at, the car's physics state is reset, 2s cooldown, Hold LMB to rotate the car 180°, Press RMB to quit rerailing
RAILROADS Online! update for 4 November 2021
RAILROADS Online! - build 211103
