Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR update for 3 November 2021

V 1.03 Windows Mixed Reality in addition to Vive Index Support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch that adds Windows Mixed Reality support.

As a reminder Vive / Index is also supported.

Please see the forums if you need help with the key manifest.

Best,

DangerousBob

Changed files in this update

Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR Content Depot 1774651
  • Loading history…
