 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 November 2021

Public Beta Version 20211103

Share · View all patches · Build 7651102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content#####################

Randomly generated stopped clocks, combat robot modules, analysis pads, shirts, dirty coats may now have the programming prefix.

Added a new battle background for the research sector of Site Demeter.

Changed the sound effect when opening the hanger door of the containment cell of UPEX0000 in Site Demeter.

#########System#####################

New generic prefix: Programming (Increase programming life skill level)

The transition to the battle image is now randomized from a list of 5 possible transition images. (Previously, it was one fixed image)

Added functional support to force a certain type of transition image to be used for a certain specific battle.

简体中文

#########Content#####################

随机生成的“停滞的秒表”,"战斗机器人模块"，“分析面板”，“衬衫”，“肮脏的外套”现在可能带有程序员前缀。

前哨基地-德米特的研究部门现在有了新的战斗背景图片。

改变了位于前哨基地-德米特的进入通往UPEX0000的收容间的门的开启音效。

#########System#####################

新的通用前缀：程序员（增加编程技能等级）

从普通状态进入战斗状态的画面渐变效果现在将会从5种可能的效果中随机选取一种。（此前是固定的一种）

在功能上加入了限定某场战斗使用特定的渐变的功能。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.