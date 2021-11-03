English
Randomly generated stopped clocks, combat robot modules, analysis pads, shirts, dirty coats may now have the programming prefix.
Added a new battle background for the research sector of Site Demeter.
Changed the sound effect when opening the hanger door of the containment cell of UPEX0000 in Site Demeter.
New generic prefix: Programming (Increase programming life skill level)
The transition to the battle image is now randomized from a list of 5 possible transition images. (Previously, it was one fixed image)
Added functional support to force a certain type of transition image to be used for a certain specific battle.
随机生成的“停滞的秒表”,"战斗机器人模块"，“分析面板”，“衬衫”，“肮脏的外套”现在可能带有程序员前缀。
前哨基地-德米特的研究部门现在有了新的战斗背景图片。
改变了位于前哨基地-德米特的进入通往UPEX0000的收容间的门的开启音效。
新的通用前缀：程序员（增加编程技能等级）
从普通状态进入战斗状态的画面渐变效果现在将会从5种可能的效果中随机选取一种。（此前是固定的一种）
在功能上加入了限定某场战斗使用特定的渐变的功能。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211103
English
