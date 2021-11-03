-Fixed the AI bug that occurred when buildings were destroyed or removed.
-Fixed a bug in the villager kill function.
-Fixed the animation error when hunting in the Hunter.
-Fixed the visual error when resetting the tech score.
-Fixed the small info screen that appears when clicking on the research building.
-Fixed the small info screen that opens in the tech tree.
-Fixed the error that occurred while loading the game.
Unionatic update for 3 November 2021
Hotfixes for November 3
Changed files in this update