 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Unionatic update for 3 November 2021

Hotfixes for November 3

Share · View all patches · Build 7651017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the AI bug that occurred when buildings were destroyed or removed.

-Fixed a bug in the villager kill function.

-Fixed the animation error when hunting in the Hunter.

-Fixed the visual error when resetting the tech score.

-Fixed the small info screen that appears when clicking on the research building.

-Fixed the small info screen that opens in the tech tree.

-Fixed the error that occurred while loading the game.

Changed files in this update

Unionatic Content Depot 1706261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.