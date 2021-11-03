[0.20.0] Paths and Food Update

[0.20.0]
Added
Paths and Ground Tiles
we added paths and ground tiles which you can build to make your village look even better
there are different kinds of paths which can be selected in the build menu
- the dirt or gravel path automatically connects adjacent path segments together to form a visually pleasant road or area
- wood or stone slabs are randomly alternating between different tiles to build an organic looking path
- wood or stone tiles come in different appearances and can be arbitrarily rotated and placed to design plazas with a specific look
for a smooth experience, the blueprint placement system was adapted to allow for repeated placement of the same tile without having to re-select it in the build menu
after each continuous placement session, the costs of each tile is aggregated into one single construction basket
filling this basket will build all tiles you have placed while in placement mode
the long-term goal is to make villagers walk slower or faster depending on what floor they are walking on, however, this is not implemented yet which makes the paths cosmetics only for the time being
Tabs/Categories in the Build Menu
- since the number of building types has been growing we introduced building categories
- these filter the list of buildings
- to switch between categories we added tabs at the top of the build menu
Changed
Improved food consumption simulation
- to simulate a more active and alive village we introduced a new way for villagers to get their food
- instead of directly receiving and consuming their food from the global storage, villagers now have to walk to a nearby storage and pick up the food from there
- this means that workers will also pause working while getting their food supply
- if there is currently no food available, villagers will wait at the storage until there is
- we made an exception for companions and farm workers which will still get their food directly
We reduced the amount of food consumed by an individual villager
- the time it takes for villagers to become hungry was doubled
- this accounts for the added time it takes them to leave their job and get food
Fixed
- we fixed a bug where the start research button would not change color if disabled
- we fixed a UI overlap issue on the pack mule
