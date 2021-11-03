Release 1.14

Hello, all!
The big change in this update is controls for manipulating selections. The previous controls overlapped the 'choose what machine to place' controls, which resulted in people accidentally choosing a machine instead of flipping their selection (or vice versa).
So:
- Use shift (or a new toggle button) to switch between normal controls (machine to place, rotation to use) and manipulation controls (rotate/mirror/swap colors).
- Rotation now on shift-A/D.
- Mirroring now on shift-W/S.
- Swap Colors on shift-1/3.
- You can now rotate, mirror, or swap colors to change the next machine you're going to place.
- You can now change to a new machine type while selecting or carrying machines. (This cancels the selection.)
This is all experimental, but I'm hopeful it'll create less friction than the previous setup. Let's try it out, give a little time to get used to the change, and see how it feels!
Other changes:
- Increase V.H. time limit.
- Add secret undocumented 'cut' hotkey. (It's on ctrl/cmd-x, of course.)
- Maybe fix some issues with USB controllers causing crashes on startup.
Happy building!
Changed files in this update