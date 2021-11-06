Update notes 20.10.2021-3.11.2021

- Balance: Crushed ore sorting now produces more rubble.
- Balance: Islands you have settled will send you fixed amount of money.
- Balance: Made some balance changes for the end of the campaign.
- Balance: Mountain tiles with clay or ore in them now contain no rocks. This should prevent the rock-flood you get in the mid-game.
- Balance: Reduced production rate of oil pump.
- Balance: Reduced the number of colonists per enemy camp to 1.
- Balance: Reduced the number of colonists per settlement to 4.
- Balance: You now get 5 zeppelins per depot. Also made zeppelins a bit faster.
- Campaign: Added story dialogue for mission 7.
- Campaign: Added story dialogue for mission 8.
- Campaign: Miscellaneous fixes & tweaks to the story missions.
- Campaign: There are now mission-specific tips on the loading screens.
- Content: Added the limit depot entry. It corresponds to the overflow exit and only accepts items, when the depot is at most 50% full. Useful if you want to leave some empty space for stockpiling etc..
- Fixed: "Needs barn" tooltip. :)
- Fixed: Added a routine that frees stale tiles reserved by the cargo port.
- Fixed: Bug that could lead multiple colonists to pick up the same tool from the ship, leading to a lot of weirdness.
- Fixed: Hoppers not correctly placed in depots when building an inserter.
- Fixed: Ingredients are no longer shown in red when a construction job is in progress.
- Fixed: Inputs-missing-warning not showing up correctly when a stockpile is removed in some cases.
- Fixed: Items being unloaded from the port while the game is saving should no longer end up on a water tile.
- Fixed: Items sometimes getting stuck mid-air when you destroy an elevated conveyor belt.
- Fixed: Mass-toggling building upgrades being a bit strange.
- Fixed: The earn money from export-objective no longer counts money from previous islands.
- Fixed: The reveal-map modifier should now also work with save games.
- Fixed: The robot workshop not being buildable in free play. To build combat robots, you still need to activate expert mode in the settings.
- Fixed: Trains not repathing correctly at pre-signals.
- Fixed: When stockpiling items, zeppelins should no longer mix multiple item types on the same tile.
- Fixed: When toggling a conveyor to be a distributor, the UI will now adapt correspondingly.
- Fixed: You can no longer copy settings from items.
- Gameplay: Depots now generate relay jobs, i.e. bringing items from entries directly to exits, more often.
- Gameplay: For zeppelins, stockpiling now has a higher priority than transporting.
- Gameplay: In assist mode, when you add a type to a depot, it automatically gets added to all exit hoppers.
- Gameplay: Stations are now "use as stockpile" by default.
- Gameplay: The game no longer blocks leaving an island when the colonist count is outside of the required range. Instead, the game will automatically select a reasonable combination.
- Gameplay: The game now automatically pauses when a dialogue triggers. After the dialogue is completed, the game resumes at the previous speed.
- Gameplay: When an automatic workshop produces something and an inserter is placed to pick it up, colonists will no longer be able to "steal" it.
- Gameplay: When an exit hopper in a cargo port is set to pause, it will no longer cause goods to be imported.
- Gameplay: You can no longer "settle down" colonists. All the colonists you get will stay in your party until the end of the campaign. It was not very plausible, added a lot of UI and complexity and didn't really create very interesting decisions.
- Gameplay: You can now place insta-build-buildings like inserters on top of minable objects. If you do, it will be treated like a regular building, i.e. the colonists will mine the object which is in the way and then build the thing.
- Misc: Made a number of smaller improvements to the earlier campaign missions.
- Misc: The recipes for the houses and their upgrades are now consistent.
- UI: Added a warning to auto-workshops that are low on power.
- UI: Limited the number of happiness complaints displayed in the tooltip to the top 6.
- UI: The ingredients in the upgrade panel are now also grey or red when in progress or missing.
- UI: The preview text showing how many ingredients you have/need to build something is now shown for regular buildings as well.
- UI: The signs in front of depots and workshops now indicate when it is set to pause or forbid consumption.
- UI: When an upgrade job is in progress, clicking on the text in the panel now takes you to the colonist building it.
- UI: When logistics mode is active in a shipping port, the game now shows warnings when a) exit hoppers are used or b) no logistics clients are connected.
- UI: While placing insta-build buildings like power poles and inserters, you now get a preview of the ingredients required & available.
- Visual: The cursed water behind island 7 now looks a bit different.
Kubifaktorium update for 6 November 2021
Update notes 20.10.2021-3.11.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
- Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update