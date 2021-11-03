- Added notifications to indicate mission progression
- Implemented physics-simulation for harvestable fields
- Walking towards trees or rocks will change it to a dynamic element
- Improved our internal logs to catch bugs and errors more easily
- Started work on upgrading the bridge area into something that can be interacted with in the near future
Project Existence - Multiplayer Sandbox update for 3 November 2021
0.4.143 - Mission progression and physics-simulation for resources
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update