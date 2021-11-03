 Skip to content

Project Existence - Multiplayer Sandbox update for 3 November 2021

0.4.143 - Mission progression and physics-simulation for resources

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added notifications to indicate mission progression
  • Implemented physics-simulation for harvestable fields
  • Walking towards trees or rocks will change it to a dynamic element
  • Improved our internal logs to catch bugs and errors more easily
  • Started work on upgrading the bridge area into something that can be interacted with in the near future

