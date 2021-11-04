 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Swords of Legends Online update for 4 November 2021

Discounted Costume Sets Now in the Shop

Share · View all patches · Build 7650423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Head on down to the shop and check out the cosmetic items we have lined up for you! Between 4th November (10 AM CET, 4 AM EDT) until 11th November (6 AM server time), fans of Chinese tea and beautiful birds have an array of wonderful costume sets to look forward to! The outfits are up to 18% off – so get yours now before they’re removed from the shop once the offer runs out!

Flavoursome costumes varieties for tea lovers: 

* Oolong Tea
  • White Tea
  • Pu-erh Tea
  • Black Tea Ink

Vivid costume varieties for birdwatchers: 

* Flight of the Phoenix
  • Flight of the Jay
  • Flight of the Bi Fang
  • Flight of the Mandarin Duck

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.