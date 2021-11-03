Minor Patch 1.50z5

BUGS
- When trying to attack a monster that is on top of a dangerous destructible tile like an ice block, you should now attack the monster and not the destructible
- Essence Storm should no longer create a non-functional bar beneath the character
CONTENT/GAMEPLAY
- Ronin mode should be available in non-English languages!
LOCALIZATION
- Fixed the pre-game start text box not being localized when selecting a daily or weekly Challenge
- Control Mapper should be localized for Simplified Chinese
Changed files in this update