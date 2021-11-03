 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 3 November 2021

Minor Patch 1.50z5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGS

  • When trying to attack a monster that is on top of a dangerous destructible tile like an ice block, you should now attack the monster and not the destructible
  • Essence Storm should no longer create a non-functional bar beneath the character

CONTENT/GAMEPLAY

  • Ronin mode should be available in non-English languages!

LOCALIZATION

  • Fixed the pre-game start text box not being localized when selecting a daily or weekly Challenge
  • Control Mapper should be localized for Simplified Chinese

