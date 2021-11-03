 Skip to content

Legend of Towercraft update for 3 November 2021

Release 202 - Balance changes and Russian localization

Build 7650224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Added Russian localization.
  • The refill ammunition button is now only displayed if the "Stun Bomb" skill is learned.
  • Changed image and the font size of the bag filter buttons.
  • The Guardian no longer moves when a tower selection is closed by tapping or left-clicking.

Balance Changes:

General:
  • Towers now benefit by increases to the Guardian's critical multiplier. 50% of the Guardian's critical multiplier is now counted towards towers.
  • Attack Command now hast 10% more range.
Builder:
  • Efficiency now reduces tower cost by 2.5% (up from 2%).
  • Clockwork now increases tower accuracy by 10%.
  • Clockwork now adds the Builder's crit chance to the tower's crit chance.
Fighter:
  • Battle Shout and Shout of Carnage now last 15 seconds (up from 8) and have 10% more range.
  • Heavy Strikes now increases Strength by 4% per talent level (previously 5% attack damage).
Magician:
  • Increased the area of effect of the teleport explosion by 150% and reduced the base cooldown to 30 seconds (The arcane tree still needs a rework but I have no time).

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a crash for specific mobile devices.
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to start levels at soul crystal level 34 and up.

