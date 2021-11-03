Release 202 - Balance changes and Russian localization

General Changes:
- Added Russian localization.
- The refill ammunition button is now only displayed if the "Stun Bomb" skill is learned.
- Changed image and the font size of the bag filter buttons.
- The Guardian no longer moves when a tower selection is closed by tapping or left-clicking.
Balance Changes:
General:
- Towers now benefit by increases to the Guardian's critical multiplier. 50% of the Guardian's critical multiplier is now counted towards towers.
- Attack Command now hast 10% more range.
Builder:
- Efficiency now reduces tower cost by 2.5% (up from 2%).
- Clockwork now increases tower accuracy by 10%.
- Clockwork now adds the Builder's crit chance to the tower's crit chance.
Fighter:
- Battle Shout and Shout of Carnage now last 15 seconds (up from 8) and have 10% more range.
- Heavy Strikes now increases Strength by 4% per talent level (previously 5% attack damage).
Magician:
- Increased the area of effect of the teleport explosion by 150% and reduced the base cooldown to 30 seconds (The arcane tree still needs a rework but I have no time).
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a crash for specific mobile devices.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to start levels at soul crystal level 34 and up.
