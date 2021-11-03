- Fixed an issue where using Plagueburst, especially with the modifier "Foul guardian”, could sometimes cause disconnections.
- Note: We could not reproduce these crashes anymore after pushing the fix during our internal tests. However, to make sure this issue is fully resolved, we’ll monitor your feedback after releasing patch 1.1.4.6
- Fixed an issue where one of the Brothers of Dawn would clip through a rope during the Chapter 3 quest “Illusions of Peace”.
- Fixed an issue where Summons would sometimes spawn without their white circle visual effect.
- Fixed an clipping texture issue in the “Infested Bog” environment.
- Fixed an issue where Mercy and Justicar Azenhal would sometimes stay idle without attacking during the Chapter 2 quest “Journey Into Madness”
- Fixed an issue where some cobblestones would not have any texture in the “Aberrant Marsh” environment.
Changed depots in wolcen_testing branch