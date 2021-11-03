 Skip to content

Inferna update for 3 November 2021

UPDATE 03.11.2021

Changes

  • Chest open result popup does not stack and is replaced instead

Balance updates

  • Gem dust/shards now drop as "unidentified" instead of all different variants to save on inventory space while farming
  • Increased gem dust drop rate slightly
  • Increased gem shard drop rate slightly

Bugfixes

  • Fixed being unable to rotate your camera with hotkeys while mouse cursor was over the UI
  • Fixed preview pictures for some customisation options in the character creation not being shown correctly
  • Fixed missing tooltips in the character creation

