UPDATE 03.11.2021

Changes
- Chest open result popup does not stack and is replaced instead
Balance updates
- Gem dust/shards now drop as "unidentified" instead of all different variants to save on inventory space while farming
- Increased gem dust drop rate slightly
- Increased gem shard drop rate slightly
Bugfixes
- Fixed being unable to rotate your camera with hotkeys while mouse cursor was over the UI
- Fixed preview pictures for some customisation options in the character creation not being shown correctly
- Fixed missing tooltips in the character creation
