2021-11-3 Update

1、优化敌人的移动，左右跑时不硬顶着墙壁了
2、在所有boss血条前加上了名字
3、修复第十章第一个门相机视角bug
4、优化了主角急停时的音效
5、跳过新手教学功能支持了手柄
6、小鲤学生法杖皮肤支持了ty
7、修复了小鲤法杖变大猪消失的bug
8、修复了敌人治疗技能会给死去的队友加血的bug
9、修复了喷血贴图边缘显示错误的bug
- Optimize the movement of the enemy, and no longer press against the wall when running left and right
- Added names before all boss health bars
- Fix the bug of the camera angle of view of the first door in Chapter 10
- Optimized the sound effect when the protagonist stops in an emergency
- Skip the novice teaching function and support the handle
- The skin of the small carp student staff supports ty
- Fixed the bug that the small carp staff turned into a big pig and disappeared
- Fixed the bug that the enemy's healing skills would add blood to the dead teammates
- Fixed the bug that the edge of the blood spray map was displayed incorrectly
