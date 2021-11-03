 Skip to content

嗜血印 Bloody Spell update for 3 November 2021

2021-11-3 Update

2021-11-3 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、优化敌人的移动，左右跑时不硬顶着墙壁了

2、在所有boss血条前加上了名字

3、修复第十章第一个门相机视角bug

4、优化了主角急停时的音效

5、跳过新手教学功能支持了手柄

6、小鲤学生法杖皮肤支持了ty

7、修复了小鲤法杖变大猪消失的bug

8、修复了敌人治疗技能会给死去的队友加血的bug

9、修复了喷血贴图边缘显示错误的bug

  1. Optimize the movement of the enemy, and no longer press against the wall when running left and right
  2. Added names before all boss health bars
  3. Fix the bug of the camera angle of view of the first door in Chapter 10
  4. Optimized the sound effect when the protagonist stops in an emergency
  5. Skip the novice teaching function and support the handle
  6. The skin of the small carp student staff supports ty
  7. Fixed the bug that the small carp staff turned into a big pig and disappeared
  8. Fixed the bug that the enemy's healing skills would add blood to the dead teammates
  9. Fixed the bug that the edge of the blood spray map was displayed incorrectly

