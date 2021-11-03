 Skip to content

Automobilista 2 update for 3 November 2021

Automobilista 2 V1.2.5.1 Now Live

Build 7649230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a complementary update to the latest release for some further fixes & improvements.

V1.2.5.1 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

  • Added chat box to Monito
  • Fixed pit entry on Donington GP track map

PHYSICS & AI

  • Super V8: Revised tire tread, aero & inertia
  • Minor tire tread adjustments to GT3, GT4, GT5, F-V10 Gen1, F-Reiza Porsche Cup, F-Classic (all gens)
  • Slightly reduced overall draft effects
  • Adjusted brake torque for GTE cars, SuperV8
  • Revised water displacement rate of wet & intermediate compounds (slightly less in wet tires, more in intermediates for overall smaller gap between them)
  • F-V10 Gen1: Further front wing adjustments
  • Mclaren 720S: Revised 1st & final drive ratios
  • Altered AI initialization to prevent performance in the whole session being limited by the starting session conditions
  • Fixed AI using incorrect throttle map in some vehicles
  • AI calibration pass for F-V0 Gen1, F-Reiza, GT3, Super V8
  • Spa-Francorchamps 1993/2020: Improved AI performance thru Eau Rouge and Radillon
  • Kansai: Improved AI behavior leaving West layout garage stalls; Increased West layout max AI opponents to 17

TRACKS

  • Buskerud: Fix physical terrain near start/finish tire wall; Minor performance optimizations

VEHICLES

  • Revised exhaust backfiring parameters

