Automobilista 2 V1.2.5.1 Now Live

This is a complementary update to the latest release for some further fixes & improvements.
V1.2.5.1 CHANGELOG
UI & HUD
- Added chat box to Monito
- Fixed pit entry on Donington GP track map
PHYSICS & AI
- Super V8: Revised tire tread, aero & inertia
- Minor tire tread adjustments to GT3, GT4, GT5, F-V10 Gen1, F-Reiza Porsche Cup, F-Classic (all gens)
- Slightly reduced overall draft effects
- Adjusted brake torque for GTE cars, SuperV8
- Revised water displacement rate of wet & intermediate compounds (slightly less in wet tires, more in intermediates for overall smaller gap between them)
- F-V10 Gen1: Further front wing adjustments
- Mclaren 720S: Revised 1st & final drive ratios
- Altered AI initialization to prevent performance in the whole session being limited by the starting session conditions
- Fixed AI using incorrect throttle map in some vehicles
- AI calibration pass for F-V0 Gen1, F-Reiza, GT3, Super V8
- Spa-Francorchamps 1993/2020: Improved AI performance thru Eau Rouge and Radillon
- Kansai: Improved AI behavior leaving West layout garage stalls; Increased West layout max AI opponents to 17
TRACKS
- Buskerud: Fix physical terrain near start/finish tire wall; Minor performance optimizations
VEHICLES
- Revised exhaust backfiring parameters
Changed files in this update