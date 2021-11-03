Fixed an issue where Anubis was not hittable anymore
Fixed an issue where Anubis fire spells would randomly hit you
Fixed Anubis Phase 2 having no health bar
Fixed an issue where Falcon Warriors were not hittable anymore
Fixed an issue with shoveling
Nerfed cave goblins damage slightly
Fixed an issue where goblin mummies were desynced
Drastically increased stone spawns in the overworld
Early access 0.8.4b
