Tinkertown update for 3 November 2021

Early access 0.8.4b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where Anubis was not hittable anymore

Fixed an issue where Anubis fire spells would randomly hit you

Fixed Anubis Phase 2 having no health bar

Fixed an issue where Falcon Warriors were not hittable anymore

Fixed an issue with shoveling

Nerfed cave goblins damage slightly

Fixed an issue where goblin mummies were desynced

Drastically increased stone spawns in the overworld

