Steam Playtest: V9

Dear operators,
The changelog of Playtest V9.
- Add: Glow effects on laser/flashlight
- Add: Change camera location if player is insconcious or dead
- Add: Smooth change of field of view when use a dual sight
- Add: Cartridges affect damages on doors and windows (e.g. shotgun is very powerful to destroy a door)
- Improve: Resistance more important of doors and windows
- Fix: AI climb conditions
- Fix: Cinematic camera location
- Fix: Mark dead body could have wrong 3d UI icon
- Fix: Killed by enemy in melee might not spawn repatriation mission
- Fix: Arms could be invisible when use ADS
- Fix: Thermal vision used in photo mode might not disabled correctly
- Fix: Shaking of character physics
- Fix: Decal of prediction grenade might not disappear correctly
- Fix: Speed character after switch operator
- Fix: Impulse physics might not work correctly
- Fix: Some physics errors when use Photo mode
- Fix: Undesirable pathfindings of Battle plan even if disable
