Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 3 November 2021

Steam Playtest: V9

Dear operators,

The changelog of Playtest V9.

  • Add: Glow effects on laser/flashlight
  • Add: Change camera location if player is insconcious or dead
  • Add: Smooth change of field of view when use a dual sight
  • Add: Cartridges affect damages on doors and windows (e.g. shotgun is very powerful to destroy a door)
  • Improve: Resistance more important of doors and windows
  • Fix: AI climb conditions
  • Fix: Cinematic camera location
  • Fix: Mark dead body could have wrong 3d UI icon
  • Fix: Killed by enemy in melee might not spawn repatriation mission
  • Fix: Arms could be invisible when use ADS
  • Fix: Thermal vision used in photo mode might not disabled correctly
  • Fix: Shaking of character physics
  • Fix: Decal of prediction grenade might not disappear correctly
  • Fix: Speed character after switch operator
  • Fix: Impulse physics might not work correctly
  • Fix: Some physics errors when use Photo mode
  • Fix: Undesirable pathfindings of Battle plan even if disable

