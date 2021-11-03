 Skip to content

Zero Hour update for 3 November 2021

Patch 9.1.5 (Silent Patch v4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Added Chat spam detection
  • Fixed Bullet direction issue when in Idle to Aim transition
  • Fixed Detecting Defenders infinitely when using vault to go back in safe zone
  • Fixed Door collision extending when open issue

PS. we are working on an announcement to reveal the anti-cheat solution we would be using along with planned future content updates.

