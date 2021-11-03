Patch 9.1.5 (Silent Patch v4)

Change Log
- Added Chat spam detection
- Fixed Bullet direction issue when in Idle to Aim transition
- Fixed Detecting Defenders infinitely when using vault to go back in safe zone
- Fixed Door collision extending when open issue
PS. we are working on an announcement to reveal the anti-cheat solution we would be using along with planned future content updates.
