Share · View all patches · Build 7648719 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Kritika:REBOOT.

We announce you about our new update happening on on 3rd November

Through this update, 2nd Anniversary Event, New Lucky Draw event, and other convenience update will be proceeded.

For further details, please refer to the following information.

Maintenance Schedule: 3rd November (Wed) 03:00 ~ 06:10 (PST) / 19:00 ~ 22:10 (KST/JST)

[Go to announcement]