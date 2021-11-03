- Modified tutorial level to have upwards move dir at end for better dummy visibility
- Not drawing 1 node quest network in tutorial
- Fixed max ng increasing only when currently in max
- Fixed some UI issues in 4:3 aspect ratio
- UI scale affecting popup message screens
- Fixed monsterpedia model clipping on some resolutions
- Draw current hp as 1 instead of 0 when < 1.0 and still alive
- Removing item info overlay when switching page in stash on gamepad
- Fixed upgrade screen info texts overlapping on some locales
- Fixed FI loc bug on item affix
- Increased kern in russian localization
Skeletal Avenger update for 3 November 2021
Minor Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update