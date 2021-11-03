 Skip to content

Skeletal Avenger update for 3 November 2021

Minor Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified tutorial level to have upwards move dir at end for better dummy visibility
  • Not drawing 1 node quest network in tutorial
  • Fixed max ng increasing only when currently in max
  • Fixed some UI issues in 4:3 aspect ratio
  • UI scale affecting popup message screens
  • Fixed monsterpedia model clipping on some resolutions
  • Draw current hp as 1 instead of 0 when < 1.0 and still alive
  • Removing item info overlay when switching page in stash on gamepad
  • Fixed upgrade screen info texts overlapping on some locales
  • Fixed FI loc bug on item affix
  • Increased kern in russian localization

