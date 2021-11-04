Howdy adventurers,
We just released a game patch including bug fixes and improvements to the game. You can find the full list below.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where players leaving a game with a dead group wouldn’t reset your character when rejoining with the same room code
- Fixed an issue where masks and hands weren’t scaling correctly when zooming in and out on the board
- Fixed an issue where the board wouldn’t immediately adjust when using the tilt option just after entering a level
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial would sometimes softlock
- Updated the enemy distribution in the Elven Necropolis
- Grabbing is now more responsive
Stay awesome and don’t forget to floss!
The Demeo Team
Changed files in this update