Demeo update for 4 November 2021

Game Patch

Build 7648386

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy adventurers,

We just released a game patch including bug fixes and improvements to the game. You can find the full list below.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where players leaving a game with a dead group wouldn’t reset your character when rejoining with the same room code
  • Fixed an issue where masks and hands weren’t scaling correctly when zooming in and out on the board
  • Fixed an issue where the board wouldn’t immediately adjust when using the tilt option just after entering a level
  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial would sometimes softlock
  • Updated the enemy distribution in the Elven Necropolis
  • Grabbing is now more responsive

Stay awesome and don’t forget to floss!

The Demeo Team

