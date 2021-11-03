 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 3 November 2021

Give me Sub Attribute Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feeling lucky enough to get bunch Sub-Attribute Changers and Premium Sub-Attribute Changers?

Event Period:

11/03 00:00 ~ 11/16 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

  1. Ticket will be sent after every match. (Up to 3 matches, Maximum of 3 tickets per day)
  2. Remaining tickets will expire after the event period
  3. The reward sent to Gift Box is available within the validity period

Reward Pool Preview:

You might be one of the lucky users who can get a maximum of

Premium Sub Att x100 or Regular Sub Att x100!

*User's Character IDs will also be displayed on the Real-Time Winning section!

Changed files in this update

FreeStyle2: Street Basketball Content Depot 339611
  • Loading history…
