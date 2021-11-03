Give me Sub Attribute Event

Feeling lucky enough to get bunch Sub-Attribute Changers and Premium Sub-Attribute Changers?
Event Period:
11/03 00:00 ~ 11/16 23:59 (PDT)
Event Mechanics:
- Ticket will be sent after every match. (Up to 3 matches, Maximum of 3 tickets per day)
- Remaining tickets will expire after the event period
- The reward sent to Gift Box is available within the validity period
Reward Pool Preview:
You might be one of the lucky users who can get a maximum of
Premium Sub Att x100 or Regular Sub Att x100!
*User's Character IDs will also be displayed on the Real-Time Winning section!
