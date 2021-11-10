[10.11. - 18.11.] Stylish Steampunk Weapon Skins

Full steam ahead! Until 18th November (11 AM CET) you’ll find three amazing weapon skins with cogs and gears in the NosMall. Grab one of these steam-powered weapons from level 20 and give your adventuring a historic twist!
Steampunk Chronoblade (Permanent)
- Can only be used by Swordsmen
- Can be equipped from level 20
- If a monster has a higher level than you, there is a 30% chance that you will inflict 10% more damage.
Steampunk Clockwork Bow (Permanent)
- Can only be used by Archers
- Can be equipped from level 20
- If a monster has a higher level than you, there is a 30% chance that you will inflict 10% more damage.
Steampunk Geared Wand (Permanent)
- Can only be used by Mages
- Can be equipped from level 20
- If a monster has a higher level than you, there is a 30% chance that you will inflict 10% more damage.
Take a journey through history!
The NosTale Team
