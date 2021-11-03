Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.3.1

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.3.1
Map
- The Training Arena design has been improved.
Network
- We worked on network optimization.
- For smoother matchmaking in Quick Match, we have eased the match search restrictions based on the ping.
UI
- The issue where the scoreboard UI would not be hidden when using the hide UI function in replays has been fixed.
- The issue where the ping information in the scoreboard UI was displayed incorrectly has been fixed.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
