Swing Dunk update for 3 November 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.3.1

Build 7647779

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.3.1

Map

  • The Training Arena design has been improved.

Network

  • We worked on network optimization.
  • For smoother matchmaking in Quick Match, we have eased the match search restrictions based on the ping.

UI

  • The issue where the scoreboard UI would not be hidden when using the hide UI function in replays has been fixed.
  • The issue where the ping information in the scoreboard UI was displayed incorrectly has been fixed.

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

