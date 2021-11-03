STERN v.1.4.2

ADDED:
- Added new mechanic - Random Lvl Up Rewards
- Added new objects to the location "Purple Peak"
- Added new objects to the location "Blue Peak"
- Added Mechanics VoiceOver (R.G. MVO) to the gratitude list
- Added Bys1do to the gratitude list
- Added tips for managing active items
CHANGED|FIXED:
- Changed the balance of some mechanics
- Fixed collisions in "Mushroom Biome"
- Fixed bugs in obtaining resources
- Fixed volume of some sounds
- Fixed animations bugs
- Fixed behavior of some enemies
- Fixed attacks of some enemies
