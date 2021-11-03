 Skip to content

STERN update for 3 November 2021

STERN v.1.4.2

ADDED:

  • Added new mechanic - Random Lvl Up Rewards
  • Added new objects to the location "Purple Peak"
  • Added new objects to the location "Blue Peak"
  • Added Mechanics VoiceOver (R.G. MVO) to the gratitude list
  • Added Bys1do to the gratitude list
  • Added tips for managing active items

CHANGED|FIXED:

  • Changed the balance of some mechanics
  • Fixed collisions in "Mushroom Biome"
  • Fixed bugs in obtaining resources
  • Fixed volume of some sounds
  • Fixed animations bugs
  • Fixed behavior of some enemies
  • Fixed attacks of some enemies

