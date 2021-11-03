- Updated Lives System: You now have 20 food to start game. Enemies will try to steal and run away with your food. The game is over when you have no more food left.
- Updated build system to drag and drop towers.
- Added individual scoreboards per level.
- You now must unlock each level by achieving a certain score on a previous level.
- Increased difficulty of game.
- Numerous bug fixes.
A Mazeing Tower Defense update for 3 November 2021
Large Update 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
