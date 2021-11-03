 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

A Mazeing Tower Defense update for 3 November 2021

Large Update 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7646966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Lives System: You now have 20 food to start game. Enemies will try to steal and run away with your food. The game is over when you have no more food left.
  • Updated build system to drag and drop towers.
  • Added individual scoreboards per level.
  • You now must unlock each level by achieving a certain score on a previous level.
  • Increased difficulty of game.
  • Numerous bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

A Mazeing Tower Defense Content Depot 683081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.