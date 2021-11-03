Patch Note 1.0.2.13f - French, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese Official Support

1. Added Ver. 1.0.2.13e to the Steam beta program
2. Notice about French, Brazilian Portuguese and Portuguese Official Support
We have officially supported French, Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese.
Thanks to those who helped!
<Portuguese Translation Help>
Tradução PT-PT
R.ANAKOVA
<Brazilian Portuguese Translation Help>
Tradução por: Team P.A.T.O
Jonathan "Shoes" Kevin
Ariel "Arucato" Passarelli
Testadores:
Efeshis
<French Translation Help>
Traduction par Eden Office :
Théo "Skriff" Ferroni
Nakys
Azuro
Skun
Raphaël "Pacman" Camous
Testeurs :
Venom
Renoille
Ukugan
Arstidh
Pirouy
Orinea
Fleur de Lys
Changed depots in betatester branch