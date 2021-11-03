 Skip to content

Lobotomy Corporation update for 3 November 2021

Patch Note 1.0.2.13f - French, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese Official Support

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1. Added Ver. 1.0.2.13e to the Steam beta program

2. Notice about French, Brazilian Portuguese and Portuguese Official Support

We have officially supported French, Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese.

Thanks to those who helped!

<Portuguese Translation Help>

Tradução PT-PT

R.ANAKOVA

<Brazilian Portuguese Translation Help>

Tradução por: Team P.A.T.O

Jonathan "Shoes" Kevin

Ariel "Arucato" Passarelli

Testadores:

Efeshis

<French Translation Help>

Traduction par Eden Office :

Théo "Skriff" Ferroni

Nakys

Azuro

Skun

Raphaël "Pacman" Camous

Testeurs :

Venom

Renoille

Ukugan

Arstidh

Pirouy

Orinea

Fleur de Lys

