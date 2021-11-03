Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #14

What I've been working on :
The first part of the Apastron Time of Crisis Tie in is live!
Travel to the new map Glacier view.
New Common Enemy Type : Drone
New achievement
New Cutscene that plays into Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis which Geoff and Spryward appear in.
Spryward Prototype
I've uploaded a free prototype build for a Spryward video game to get some feedback and let you all mess around with it.
What's coming next :
Time of Crisis Tie-in Part 2
New Level
Drone Variants
Drone loot drops
Drone VFX & SFX
