Vacancy Unlimited update for 3 November 2021

Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #14

Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #14

Share · View all patches · Build 7646687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've been working on :

The first part of the Apastron Time of Crisis Tie in is live!

Travel to the new map Glacier view.



New Common Enemy Type : Drone



New achievement

New Cutscene that plays into Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis which Geoff and Spryward appear in.

Spryward Prototype

I've uploaded a free prototype build for a Spryward video game to get some feedback and let you all mess around with it.

Download Spryward

What's coming next :

Time of Crisis Tie-in Part 2

New Level

Drone Variants

Drone loot drops

Drone VFX & SFX

Changed files in this update

Vacancy Unlimited Content Depot 1666171
