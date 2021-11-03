 Skip to content

Castle: Daybreak update for 3 November 2021

Healer Update!

Added a new ability for the healer.

Added new ability icons for some abilities

Water walking sounds added

Underwater sounds added

Updated some locations

New AI variation - Champion (caster)

New AI variation - Medic (Healer)

Updated the healer's pet/companion to be more useful. Will teleport automatically when a certain distance away from the player.

Improved the rogue's bow aiming and hitbox for arrows

