Added a new ability for the healer.
Added new ability icons for some abilities
Water walking sounds added
Underwater sounds added
Updated some locations
New AI variation - Champion (caster)
New AI variation - Medic (Healer)
Updated the healer's pet/companion to be more useful. Will teleport automatically when a certain distance away from the player.
Improved the rogue's bow aiming and hitbox for arrows
Castle: Daybreak update for 3 November 2021
Healer Update!
