We did some small adjustments - 1.4.7.6

Hello Wild Friends
We did some small adjustments
Fixed amount of lake's water
Lakes at Center of the map and NothWest now dry out
Better network performance
Adjusted players distance loading
Thank you!
High Brazil Studio
Changed files in this update