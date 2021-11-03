 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 3 November 2021

We did some small adjustments - 1.4.7.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

We did some small adjustments

Fixed amount of lake's water

Lakes at Center of the map and NothWest now dry out

Better network performance

Adjusted players distance loading

Thank you!

High Brazil Studio

