Beta 1.11.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,
I am here once again to provide you with a small update that addresses some bugs and some additional quality of life changes.
I hope you all have enjoyed the halloween event so far (you only have a few hours left to enjoy it). But on that note, I am making the mansion map a permanant map to use! No more worrying about it disappearing, however the Ghost Chase gamemode will disappear until next year.
With that, here is the changelog:
- Fixed a ton of potential memory leaks
- Fixed a bug where the boss in Ghost Chase couldn't jump
- Expanded the mansion map
- Removed limited time date on the mansion
- Added HUD notifications
- Fixed voice chat glitch
- Crouching and switching weapons no longer lift weapons in the air
- Fixed a bug where at the end of a match, a player will still have their weapons floating
- Fixed a suggested change where the healthbar doesn't disappear when dying
- Investigated a potential memory leak issue at the end of Ghost Chase's match
- Audio settings will now affect the audio in the game
- Added hit sounds when the boss hits someone in ghost chase
- Polished the Ghost Chase HUD
- Fixed a bug where the player inventory no longer showed up in multiplayer
