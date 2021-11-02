 Skip to content

Sector 452 update for 2 November 2021

Beta 1.11.2 Patch Notes

Build 7646369

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I am here once again to provide you with a small update that addresses some bugs and some additional quality of life changes.

I hope you all have enjoyed the halloween event so far (you only have a few hours left to enjoy it). But on that note, I am making the mansion map a permanant map to use! No more worrying about it disappearing, however the Ghost Chase gamemode will disappear until next year.

With that, here is the changelog:

  • Fixed a ton of potential memory leaks
  • Fixed a bug where the boss in Ghost Chase couldn't jump
  • Expanded the mansion map
  • Removed limited time date on the mansion
  • Added HUD notifications
  • Fixed voice chat glitch
  • Crouching and switching weapons no longer lift weapons in the air
  • Fixed a bug where at the end of a match, a player will still have their weapons floating
  • Fixed a suggested change where the healthbar doesn't disappear when dying
  • Investigated a potential memory leak issue at the end of Ghost Chase's match
  • Audio settings will now affect the audio in the game
  • Added hit sounds when the boss hits someone in ghost chase
  • Polished the Ghost Chase HUD
  • Fixed a bug where the player inventory no longer showed up in multiplayer

