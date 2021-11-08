Patch Notes - NOV 08, 2021

Hi Altspacers,
Today we are releasing a hotfix update for AltspaceVR. Client version 4.3.6 is available now across all devices.
This update includes bug fixes, performance improvements on Quest, and increased stability.
The Mac client for this release is here: https://aka.ms/AvrMacNoAv.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Avatar color wheel on Quest
Fixed FFR (Fixed Foveated Rendering) on Quest
Fixed Classic mouse controls cursor glitch
Fixed smooth turning speed
Need help? Please reach out to our AltspaceVR Support Team: https://altvr.com/support. 💗
Changed files in this update