AltspaceVR update for 8 November 2021

Patch Notes - NOV 08, 2021

Patch Notes - NOV 08, 2021 · Build 7646321

Hi Altspacers,

Happy November! 🍁

Today we are releasing a hotfix update for AltspaceVR. Client version 4.3.6 is available now across all devices.

This update includes bug fixes, performance improvements on Quest, and increased stability.

The Mac client for this release is here: https://aka.ms/AvrMacNoAv.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Avatar color wheel on Quest

Fixed FFR (Fixed Foveated Rendering) on Quest

Fixed Classic mouse controls cursor glitch

Fixed smooth turning speed

Need help? Please reach out to our AltspaceVR Support Team: https://altvr.com/support. 💗

