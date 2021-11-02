 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 2 November 2021

Nightmare Balance Hotfix | v0.4.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where your sanity would drop to 0 when using the Ouija Board

