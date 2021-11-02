Elimination Game (9.1.0)

Introducing Elimination Game! - A new minigame that takes 30 players through 6 unique challenges, with the last player standing winning the grand prize! As a minigame, it brings its own Rewards Shop, daily leaderboard, and all-time leaderboard.
Patch notes:
- Elimination Game
- Removed SBMM from TDM and FFA, and restored separate PC/Mobile lobbies to those modes
- All-Time Leaderboards added to Death Run maps
- Fixed a bug where some attachments were visible through walls
- Fixed clan tags not showing the right colors
- The Event Playlist can now be played through the Event Shop
- Various small bug fixes/improvements
Changed files in this update