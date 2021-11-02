 Skip to content

Pixel Strike 3D update for 2 November 2021

Elimination Game (9.1.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Introducing Elimination Game! - A new minigame that takes 30 players through 6 unique challenges, with the last player standing winning the grand prize! As a minigame, it brings its own Rewards Shop, daily leaderboard, and all-time leaderboard.

Patch notes:

  • Elimination Game
  • Removed SBMM from TDM and FFA, and restored separate PC/Mobile lobbies to those modes
  • All-Time Leaderboards added to Death Run maps
  • Fixed a bug where some attachments were visible through walls
  • Fixed clan tags not showing the right colors
  • The Event Playlist can now be played through the Event Shop
  • Various small bug fixes/improvements

