MadCowBalls2 update for 2 November 2021

Boss update

Share · View all patches · Build 7645805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 3.0 Boss update

The Boss and Bossrun is finaly here. The boss is scaling with completed levels and created using random algoritms. Kill the Boss to clear the level.

Boss propteries

The boss is created in 1 to 10 chunks of 9 bricks. The Boss parts will support each other.

Boss brick types
  • Glowing (3 variations)
  • Spike (Can destroy the balls.)
  • Blue eye (Stun weapon.)
  • Red eye (homing stun weapon.)
  • Speedy (Balls hitting this brick will gain speed.)
  • Ghost (Creating robots if hit by a ball.)
  • Energy (Boosting energy regeneration of close by Boss bricks.)
  • Healer (Healing one close by Boss brick.)
  • Activator (Will activate att Boss weapons when hit by a ball.)
  • Self Destruct (Hit with a ball to active.)
  • Robot Chest
  • Robot feet
  • Protected top (High Armor)

