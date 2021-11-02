Patch 3.0 Boss update
The Boss and Bossrun is finaly here. The boss is scaling with completed levels and created using random algoritms. Kill the Boss to clear the level.
Boss propteries
The boss is created in 1 to 10 chunks of 9 bricks. The Boss parts will support each other.
Boss brick types
- Glowing (3 variations)
- Spike (Can destroy the balls.)
- Blue eye (Stun weapon.)
- Red eye (homing stun weapon.)
- Speedy (Balls hitting this brick will gain speed.)
- Ghost (Creating robots if hit by a ball.)
- Energy (Boosting energy regeneration of close by Boss bricks.)
- Healer (Healing one close by Boss brick.)
- Activator (Will activate att Boss weapons when hit by a ball.)
- Self Destruct (Hit with a ball to active.)
- Robot Chest
- Robot feet
- Protected top (High Armor)
Changed files in this update