 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Rebellion update for 3 November 2021

Version 0.23 : Performance, small changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7645776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Small update this time. Primarily focused on back end optimization of units.

Loadout Clarity

Added some better visualization regarding what loadouts are selected; now you can see what loadout is active when training a unit, and the active loadout will properly load when changing loadouts.



Some loadout UI

Other Changes

-Fixed up the ore rocks that wouldn't be harvestable on Hamlet

-Fixed visual bugs regarding foundations and the highlight not displaying properly over the object

-Optimized the unit class, removing a lot of redundant or bloating code

Changed files in this update

The Rebellion Content Depot 1361751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.