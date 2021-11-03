Version 0.23 : Performance, small changes

Changes
Small update this time. Primarily focused on back end optimization of units.
Loadout Clarity
Added some better visualization regarding what loadouts are selected; now you can see what loadout is active when training a unit, and the active loadout will properly load when changing loadouts.
Some loadout UI
Other Changes
-Fixed up the ore rocks that wouldn't be harvestable on Hamlet
-Fixed visual bugs regarding foundations and the highlight not displaying properly over the object
-Optimized the unit class, removing a lot of redundant or bloating code
Changed files in this update